JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Indices edge lower, Sensex below 60,000 level, breadth positive
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR rates by 20-35 bps

Capital Market 

The PSU lender has increased marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from 12 January 2023.

The overnight MCLR increased by 35 basis points from 7.50% to 7.85%. MCLR for one month rose by 20 basis points from 7.95% to 8.15%. The interest rates on the three month MCLR was raised by 20 basis points from 8.05% to 8.25%, followed by six month MCLR rate increased by 20 basis points from 8.15% to 8.35%. The one year MCLR rate was raised by 20 basis points from 8.30% to 8.50%.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,161 branches and 11,461 ATMs and cash recyclers supported by self-service channels. The government of India held 63.97% in the bank.

The bank's net profit jumped 58.7% to Rs 3,313.42 crore on 13.9% rise in total income to Rs 23,080.03 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Bank of Baroda were down 0.19% to Rs 180.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 09:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU