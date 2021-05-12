Bank of Baroda soars around 6%

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 78.5, up 6.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.8% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 82.34% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.5, up 6.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48804.34, down 0.73%. Bank of Baroda has risen around 13.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2169.45, up 4.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 751.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 497.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 78.8, up 6.06% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 77.8% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 82.34% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)