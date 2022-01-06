Bank of Baroda spurts 0.24%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 85.1, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.65% in last one year as compared to a 25.18% jump in NIFTY and a 43.96% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 85.1, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 17696.65. The Sensex is at 59441.29, down 1.3%. Bank of Baroda has slipped around 4.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has slipped around 0.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2658.35, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 162.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 249.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 85.6, up 0.29% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 28.65% in last one year as compared to a 25.18% jump in NIFTY and a 43.96% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)