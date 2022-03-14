Bank of Baroda spurts 1.25%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 105.7, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.05% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% jump in NIFTY and a 16.09% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.7, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 16765.9. The Sensex is at 56158.49, up 1.09%. Bank of Baroda has slipped around 4.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has slipped around 7.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2656.95, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 251.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 529.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 105.3, up 0.77% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 34.05% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% jump in NIFTY and a 16.09% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)