Bank of India continues to move higher

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 75.3, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.39% in last one year as compared to a 45.75% jump in NIFTY and a 73.56% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.3, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15874.7. The Sensex is at 52931.83, up 0.66%. Bank of India has slipped around 2.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2441.35, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

