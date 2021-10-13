Bank of India gains for fifth session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 59.6, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.89% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% gain in NIFTY and a 104.6% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 59.6, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18147.8. The Sensex is at 60704.11, up 0.7%. Bank of India has added around 6.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 13.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2649, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)