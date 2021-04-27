Bank of India gains for third straight session

-
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 66.1, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.71% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% jump in NIFTY and a 58.94% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 66.1, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14612.8. The Sensex is at 48766.95, up 0.79%. Bank of India has slipped around 5.23% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 4.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2001.95, up 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.83 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.
