Bank of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3600.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 2.62% to Rs 10585.08 crore

Net loss of Bank of India reported to Rs 3600.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 217.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 2.62% to Rs 10585.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10870.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3051.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5426.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 3.87% to Rs 42590.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41004.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10585.0810870.3042590.7741004.82-4.1252.3937.1333.55-5485.23421.01-4569.83-8658.42-5485.23421.01-4569.83-8658.42-3600.65217.47-3051.04-5426.57

