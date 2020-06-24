Bank of India spurts 6.23%, up for five straight sessions

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 56.3, up 6.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.95% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% fall in NIFTY and a 50.52% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.3, up 6.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Bank of India has added around 79.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 41.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1523.9, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

