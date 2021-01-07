Bank of India up for five straight sessions

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 51.6, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.95% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% fall in NIFTY and a 23.07% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 51.6, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 14215.3. The Sensex is at 48359.31, up 0.38%. Bank of India has dropped around 2.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1825.45, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)