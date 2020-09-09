Bank of Maharashtra extends losses

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 12.2, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 36.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 44.43% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.2, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11231.25. The Sensex is at 38089.93, down 0.72%.Bank of Maharashtra has added around 2.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1437.8, down 3.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

