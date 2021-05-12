Bank of Maharashtra sees good buying

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 26.1, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 188.4% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% jump in NIFTY and a 82.34% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.1, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48804.34, down 0.73%. Bank of Maharashtra has slipped around 3.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has slipped around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2169.45, up 4.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 245.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)