Bank of Maharashtra slips for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 25.7, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 30.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of Maharashtra fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 25.7, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 17612.35. The Sensex is at 59961.53, down 1.17%.Bank of Maharashtra has eased around 16.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 14.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3701.2, down 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

