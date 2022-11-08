Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 27.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 510.06 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 27.51% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 510.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 447.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.510.06447.1213.3711.6156.7246.5237.9931.2126.9321.12

