Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 27.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 510.06 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 27.51% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 510.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 447.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales510.06447.12 14 OPM %13.3711.61 -PBDT56.7246.52 22 PBT37.9931.21 22 NP26.9321.12 28
