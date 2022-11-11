Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 126.92% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 20.83% in the March 2022 quarter
JSW Neo Energy receives LoI for 126 MW Chhatru Hydro Electric Power Plant
JSW Energy bags LoI from Himachal Pradesh Govt for 126 MW Hydro Project
DURASHINE by Tata BlueScope Steel launches All-new Pan India campaign for its innovative, aesthetically superior roofing products and solutions
Board of Sahyadri Industries approves allotment of 13.84 lakh equity shares under scheme of arrangement
-
Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 22.12 croreNet profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 126.92% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 22.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.1220.01 11 OPM %7.913.85 -PBDT1.660.77 116 PBT1.430.67 113 NP1.180.52 127
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU