Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 126.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 126.92% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 22.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.1220.017.913.851.660.771.430.671.180.52

