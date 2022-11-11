JUST IN
Volumes spurt at PB Fintech Ltd counter
Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 126.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 22.12 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 126.92% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 22.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.1220.01 11 OPM %7.913.85 -PBDT1.660.77 116 PBT1.430.67 113 NP1.180.52 127

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:36 IST

