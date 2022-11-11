JUST IN
Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit rises 208.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.18% to Rs 401.75 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex rose 208.04% to Rs 35.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.18% to Rs 401.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 301.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales401.75301.67 33 OPM %12.429.73 -PBDT44.1228.53 55 PBT33.6717.75 90 NP35.6111.56 208

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:49 IST

