Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit rises 208.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Banswara Syntex rose 208.04% to Rs 35.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.18% to Rs 401.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 301.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

