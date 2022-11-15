JUST IN
Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 37.75 crore

Net profit of Barak Valley Cements declined 37.50% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 37.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.7539.74 -5 OPM %12.7214.65 -PBDT3.083.05 1 PBT1.231.81 -32 NP1.001.60 -38

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

