Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 37.75 croreNet profit of Barak Valley Cements declined 37.50% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 37.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.7539.74 -5 OPM %12.7214.65 -PBDT3.083.05 1 PBT1.231.81 -32 NP1.001.60 -38
