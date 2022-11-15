Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 37.75 crore

Net profit of Barak Valley Cements declined 37.50% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 37.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.37.7539.7412.7214.653.083.051.231.811.001.60

