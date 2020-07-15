Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit rises 385.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 43.47 crore

Net profit of Barak Valley Cements rose 385.29% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 43.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1688.24% to Rs 6.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 162.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

43.4738.64162.01148.458.951.7610.549.851.121.177.827.78-0.39-0.051.410.991.650.346.080.34

