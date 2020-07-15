JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit rises 385.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 43.47 crore

Net profit of Barak Valley Cements rose 385.29% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 43.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1688.24% to Rs 6.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 162.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.4738.64 13 162.01148.45 9 OPM %8.951.76 -10.549.85 - PBDT1.121.17 -4 7.827.78 1 PBT-0.39-0.05 -680 1.410.99 42 NP1.650.34 385 6.080.34 1688

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU