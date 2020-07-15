Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit rises 385.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Radio lesson for class 9, 10 students in Assam s Barak Valley
Barak Valley Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
CBI takes over Barak Valley coal scam case
Shiva Mills standalone net profit declines 84.73% in the December 2019 quarter
Assam CM requests Meghalaya CM for hassle free movement of vehicles carrying essential items
-
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 43.47 croreNet profit of Barak Valley Cements rose 385.29% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 43.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1688.24% to Rs 6.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 162.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.4738.64 13 162.01148.45 9 OPM %8.951.76 -10.549.85 - PBDT1.121.17 -4 7.827.78 1 PBT-0.39-0.05 -680 1.410.99 42 NP1.650.34 385 6.080.34 1688
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU