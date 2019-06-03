Barak Valley Cements standalone net profit rises 941.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 15.15% to Rs 38.53 croreNet profit of Barak Valley Cements rose 941.67% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.15% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.07% to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.72% to Rs 139.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 149.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38.5345.41 -15 139.67149.73 -7 OPM %1.7110.79 -9.8012.13 - PBDT1.802.32 -22 9.489.56 -1 PBT0.800.83 -4 3.613.54 2 NP1.250.12 942 3.032.83 7
