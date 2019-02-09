Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Kabra Extrusion Technik standalone net profit declines 69.16% in the December 2018 quarter
Bank of Baroda acquires balance stake in Baroda Pioneer AMC and Baroda Pioneer Trustee Company
Bank of Baroda shares gain nearly 5 pc post Q2 earnings
Baroda Pioneer AMC becomes fully-owned subsidiary of BoB
-
Sales rise 38.75% to Rs 12.64 croreNet loss of Baroda Extrusion reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.75% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.649.11 39 OPM %-1.58-6.15 -PBDT-0.180.32 PL PBT-0.180.32 PL NP-0.180.32 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU