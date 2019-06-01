Baroda Rayon Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Baroda Rayon Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Baroda Rayon Corp. issues duplicate share certificate
Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Trans Asia Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Baroda Rayon Corporation reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 39.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 39.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU