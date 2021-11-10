Barometers edge towards flat line; Nifty re-claims 18,000 level

The benchmark indices recovered major losses as it slowly moved closer to flat line during afternoon trade. The Nifty index returned to its 18,000 level.

At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, skid 125.89 points or 0.21% at 60,307.56. The Nifty 50 index fell 38.55 points or 0.21% at 18,005.70.

HDFC Bank (down 0.92%), ICICI Bank (down 1.13%) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) (down 1.11%) dragged the market.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.27%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.29%.

Buyers outnumbered the sellers. On the BSE, 1,741 shares rose and 1,478 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (up 3.33%), UPL (up 2.48%), Britannia Industries (up 2.14%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.74%) and ITC (up 1.68%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.

Tata Steel (down 3.28%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.03%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.75%), JSW Steel (down 2.28%) and Coal India (down 1.96%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.

Earning Impact:

Indraprastha Gas skid 0.62%. On a consolidated basis, Indraprastha Gas (IGL)'s net profit jumped 10% to Rs 418.63 crore on a 40.3% surge in net sales to Rs 1,831.19 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. On a standalone basis, Indraprastha Gas (IGL)'s net profit climbed 30.1% to Rs 400.54 crore on a 40.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,831.19 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Total volumes grew 32% to 665.69 million standard cubic meter (million SCM) in Q2 FY22 as against 505.75 million SCM in Q2 FY21. In terms of million metric standard cubic meter per day (MMSCMD), total volumes also jumped 32% to 7.24 MMSCMD in Q2 FY22 from 505.75 MMSCMD in Q2 FY21. Standalone EBITDA grew 30% to Rs 530.18 crore in Q2 FY22 over Rs 407.12 crore in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 29% in Q2 FY22 as against 31% in Q2 FY21.

Redington (India) surged 7.73% after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 72.7% to Rs 307.20 crore on a 11.1% rise in net sales to Rs 15,287.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. On the segmental front, India business revenue was Rs 6,841.89 crore while that from Overseas business was Rs 8,445.80 crore in the second quarter. Total expenses rose by 10.2% to Rs 14,922.59 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 13,545 crore in Q2 FY21.

India Cements tumbled 5.11% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 57% to Rs 29.75 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 69.21 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations rose by 13.2% to Rs 1,234.85 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 1,089.96 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Global Markets:

European stocks open lower on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 as market participants wait for the next key reading of U.S. inflation data. Most Asian stocks also declined on Wednesday as investors reacted to the release of Chinese inflation data for October.

China's consumer inflation for October came in roughly in line with expectations, according to official data released Wednesday. The consumer price index for October rose 1.5% from last year. Producer prices, however, rose more than expected. The producer price index for October surged 13.5% from last year.

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as profit-taking and worries over ongoing inflation fueled a broad sell-off. U.S. inflation data for October is also set to be released later Wednesday stateside.

