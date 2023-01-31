Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit declines 32.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 100.56 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) declined 32.82% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 100.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.100.5679.388.169.275.026.163.374.842.623.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)