Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit declines 32.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 100.56 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) declined 32.82% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 100.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.5679.38 27 OPM %8.169.27 -PBDT5.026.16 -19 PBT3.374.84 -30 NP2.623.90 -33
