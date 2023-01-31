JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit declines 32.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 100.56 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) declined 32.82% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 100.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.5679.38 27 OPM %8.169.27 -PBDT5.026.16 -19 PBT3.374.84 -30 NP2.623.90 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU