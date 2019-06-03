Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 17.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 66.56 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 17.17% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 66.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.75% to Rs 7.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 279.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales66.5669.08 -4 279.18260.23 7 OPM %8.389.32 -7.178.35 - PBDT4.484.51 -1 12.1711.52 6 PBT3.243.36 -4 7.326.77 8 NP3.482.97 17 7.226.08 19
