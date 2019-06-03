Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 17.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 66.56 crore

Net profit of rose 17.17% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 66.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.75% to Rs 7.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 279.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

66.5669.08279.18260.238.389.327.178.354.484.5112.1711.523.243.367.326.773.482.977.226.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)