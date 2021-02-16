Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 74.48 points or 1.92% at 3956.22 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 5.56%), Neogen Chemicals Ltd (up 4.91%),Vikas Wsp Ltd (up 4.81%),Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 4.46%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.15%), Orient Cement Ltd (up 4.06%), Tata Steel BSL Ltd (up 4.01%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.01%), and NMDC Ltd (up 3.94%).

On the other hand, Transpek Industry Ltd (down 3.75%), Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.24%), and Linde India Ltd (down 1.84%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 293.84 or 0.56% at 52447.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.4 points or 0.68% at 15419.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.83 points or 0.77% at 19844.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.33 points or 0.69% at 6724.07.

On BSE,1446 shares were trading in green, 796 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

