Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 59.71% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 20.22% to Rs 663.60 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience declined 59.71% to Rs 59.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 147.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 663.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 831.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales663.60831.80 -20 OPM %18.6727.63 -PBDT128.30238.60 -46 PBT117.40229.90 -49 NP59.30147.20 -60

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

