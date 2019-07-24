Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 59.71% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 157.01% in the December 2018 quarter
Bayer CropScience Q1 net profit down 60 pc to Rs 59 cr
Volumes spurt at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter
Bayer CropScience Q3 net profit up over twofold
Bayer CropScience reports standalone net loss of Rs 79.80 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 20.22% to Rs 663.60 croreNet profit of Bayer CropScience declined 59.71% to Rs 59.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 147.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 663.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 831.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales663.60831.80 -20 OPM %18.6727.63 -PBDT128.30238.60 -46 PBT117.40229.90 -49 NP59.30147.20 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU