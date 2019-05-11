Bazel International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 95.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Bazel International reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.34% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.60 -95 0.791.37 -42 OPM %-2666.6713.33 --113.9218.25 - PBDT-0.80-0.05 -1500 -0.970.25 PL PBT-0.80-0.05 -1500 -0.970.24 PL NP-0.80-0.05 -1500 -0.970.20 PL
