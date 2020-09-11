Bazel International standalone net profit declines 90.77% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NTC Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.38 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Ganon Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Tokyo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Bazel International declined 90.77% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.21 5 OPM %72.7328.57 -PBDT0.161.80 -91 PBT0.161.80 -91 NP0.121.30 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU