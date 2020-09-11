Bazel International standalone net profit declines 90.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Bazel International declined 90.77% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.220.2172.7328.570.161.800.161.800.121.30

