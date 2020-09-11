JUST IN
Bazel International standalone net profit declines 90.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Bazel International declined 90.77% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.21 5 OPM %72.7328.57 -PBDT0.161.80 -91 PBT0.161.80 -91 NP0.121.30 -91

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:05 IST

