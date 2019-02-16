BCC Fuba India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 65.85% to Rs 6.80 croreNet Loss of BCC Fuba India reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 65.85% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.804.10 66 OPM %-4.12-3.90 -PBDT-0.35-0.19 -84 PBT-0.44-0.25 -76 NP-0.44-0.25 -76
