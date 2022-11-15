BCL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 98.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 8.27 crore

Net profit of BCL Enterprises declined 98.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.278.801.57106.700.139.380.129.380.127.03

