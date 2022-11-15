BCL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 98.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 8.27 croreNet profit of BCL Enterprises declined 98.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.278.80 -6 OPM %1.57106.70 -PBDT0.139.38 -99 PBT0.129.38 -99 NP0.127.03 -98
