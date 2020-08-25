BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of BCL Enterprises rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.120.22116.679.090.130.020.130.020.110.01

