BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of BCL Enterprises rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.22 -45 OPM %116.679.09 -PBDT0.130.02 550 PBT0.130.02 550 NP0.110.01 1000
