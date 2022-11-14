BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 452.41 croreNet profit of BCL Industries declined 96.18% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 452.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 461.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales452.41461.50 -2 OPM %1.316.68 -PBDT5.4330.38 -82 PBT-1.2826.76 PL NP0.8020.95 -96
