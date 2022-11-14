BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 452.41 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 96.18% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 452.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 461.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.452.41461.501.316.685.4330.38-1.2826.760.8020.95

