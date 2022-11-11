BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 357.58% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.82% to Rs 26.75 croreNet profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 357.58% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.82% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.7519.27 39 OPM %6.36-1.04 -PBDT2.020.51 296 PBT1.970.47 319 NP1.510.33 358
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
