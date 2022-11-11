BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 357.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.82% to Rs 26.75 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 357.58% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.82% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.7519.276.36-1.042.020.511.970.471.510.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)