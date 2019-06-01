BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 55.28% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 29.30% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of declined 55.28% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.30% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.46% to Rs 4.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 51.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

8.1311.5051.6941.019.4715.0413.5613.050.821.857.385.920.621.686.555.170.551.234.833.76

