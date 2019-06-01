BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 55.28% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.30% to Rs 8.13 croreNet profit of BDH Industries declined 55.28% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.30% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.46% to Rs 4.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 51.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.1311.50 -29 51.6941.01 26 OPM %9.4715.04 -13.5613.05 - PBDT0.821.85 -56 7.385.92 25 PBT0.621.68 -63 6.555.17 27 NP0.551.23 -55 4.833.76 28
