BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 46.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 30.75% to Rs 22.24 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 46.97% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.2417.01 31 OPM %17.3615.99 -PBDT4.032.90 39 PBT3.882.74 42 NP2.911.98 47

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

