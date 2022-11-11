BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 46.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.75% to Rs 22.24 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 46.97% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.2417.0117.3615.994.032.903.882.742.911.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)