BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 60.83% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 68.60% to Rs 19.17 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 60.83% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 68.60% to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.1711.37 69 OPM %14.6113.98 -PBDT2.851.71 67 PBT2.671.50 78 NP1.931.20 61

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

