BDR Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon completes two national highway projects in Karnataka
Ashoka Buildcon executes agreement for road project in Guyana
Volumes spurt at Dilip Buildcon Ltd counter
Ashoka Buildcon gains after JV emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 611-cr project
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1400 cr water supply project in Madhya Pradesh
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of BDR Buildcon reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU