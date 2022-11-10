Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uttam Galva Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 50.64 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Uttam Galva Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.41 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Hindalco unit Novelis to build $2.5 bln low-carbon aluminum recycling, rolling plant
Novelis to build low-carbon recycling and rolling plant in Alabama
India's Forex Reserves Fall By $7.5 Billion
-
Sales decline 11.05% to Rs 168.24 croreNet loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.05% to Rs 168.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 189.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales168.24189.14 -11 OPM %0.422.16 -PBDT6.6712.05 -45 PBT-1.253.71 PL NP-1.223.72 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU