Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.61% to Rs 154.35 croreNet Loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 154.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 165.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 70.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 90.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 491.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 604.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales154.35165.28 -7 491.15604.18 -19 OPM %1.832.62 --0.13-6.15 - PBDT-6.11-2.75 -122 -36.94-64.08 42 PBT-14.37-9.60 -50 -70.42-90.96 23 NP-14.49-9.63 -50 -70.36-90.90 23
