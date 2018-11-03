Bedmutha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.98 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.91 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Bedmutha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.23 crore in the March 2018 quarter
NSE to move 15 cos to restricted trading category from Sep 27
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Vikas Ecotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 27.86% to Rs 104.80 croreNet Loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 39.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 27.86% to Rs 104.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 145.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales104.80145.28 -28 OPM %-1.06-19.24 -PBDT-10.57-33.29 68 PBT-18.98-39.97 53 NP-18.98-39.97 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU