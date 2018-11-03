JUST IN
Bedmutha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.98 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 27.86% to Rs 104.80 crore

Net Loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 39.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 27.86% to Rs 104.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 145.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales104.80145.28 -28 OPM %-1.06-19.24 -PBDT-10.57-33.29 68 PBT-18.98-39.97 53 NP-18.98-39.97 53

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

