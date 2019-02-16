Beekay Niryat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ABC Gas (International) standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2018 quarter
Avon Mercantile standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Crazy Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Genesis IBRC India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
ABC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 180.65% to Rs 0.87 croreNet loss of Beekay Niryat reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 180.65% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.870.31 181 OPM %-16.09-3.23 -PBDT-0.120.13 PL PBT-0.120.13 PL NP-0.120.13 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU