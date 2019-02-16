JUST IN
Beekay Niryat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 180.65% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net loss of Beekay Niryat reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 180.65% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.870.31 181 OPM %-16.09-3.23 -PBDT-0.120.13 PL PBT-0.120.13 PL NP-0.120.13 PL

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

