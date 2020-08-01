Beekay Niryat standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.21% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Beekay Niryat rose 40.00% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.21% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 173.33% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.38% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

