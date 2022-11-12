Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 258.42 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 44.57% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 258.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 292.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.258.42292.0910.4416.4029.1246.6723.9942.3517.0030.67

