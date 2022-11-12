Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.57% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 258.42 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 44.57% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 258.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 292.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales258.42292.09 -12 OPM %10.4416.40 -PBDT29.1246.67 -38 PBT23.9942.35 -43 NP17.0030.67 -45
