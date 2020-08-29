Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.49% to Rs 112.25 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 83.39% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.49% to Rs 112.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 198.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.112.25198.638.5921.5311.6446.257.1041.874.5627.46

