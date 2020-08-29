Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.39% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.49% to Rs 112.25 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 83.39% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.49% to Rs 112.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 198.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales112.25198.63 -43 OPM %8.5921.53 -PBDT11.6446.25 -75 PBT7.1041.87 -83 NP4.5627.46 -83
