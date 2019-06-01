Beekay Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 10.03% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 10.03% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.93% to Rs 193.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 287.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.80% to Rs 98.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 960.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 978.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales193.16287.98 -33 960.37978.23 -2 OPM %18.7410.71 -18.2613.64 - PBDT33.5929.47 14 166.53124.99 33 PBT28.1825.04 13 150.16110.00 37 NP17.2319.15 -10 98.2670.79 39

