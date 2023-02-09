Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 24.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 51.37 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 24.60% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

