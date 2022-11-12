Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 2872.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 158.23% to Rs 16.01 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 2872.73% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 158.23% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.016.2025.4211.773.860.253.650.023.270.11

