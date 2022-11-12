Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 2872.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 158.23% to Rs 16.01 croreNet profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 2872.73% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 158.23% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.016.20 158 OPM %25.4211.77 -PBDT3.860.25 1444 PBT3.650.02 18150 NP3.270.11 2873
