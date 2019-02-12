JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex slides over 240 pts, Nifty ends at 10,831.40
Business Standard

Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.74% to Rs 8.66 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics declined 82.05% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 50.74% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.6617.58 -51 OPM %14.6718.77 -PBDT0.732.69 -73 PBT0.552.84 -81 NP0.351.95 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements