Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit rises 664.71% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the December 2018 quarter
Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Intercontinental Leasing and Finance Company standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Spring Fields Infraventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 158.60% to Rs 24.05 croreNet profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 664.71% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 158.60% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.24% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 47.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.059.30 159 47.2340.42 17 OPM %9.1111.29 -11.2911.53 - PBDT2.120.49 333 3.312.16 53 PBT1.880.29 548 2.531.46 73 NP1.300.17 665 1.631.05 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU