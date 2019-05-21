Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit rises 664.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 158.60% to Rs 24.05 crore

Net profit of rose 664.71% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 158.60% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.24% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 47.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

24.059.3047.2340.429.1111.2911.2911.532.120.493.312.161.880.292.531.461.300.171.631.05

