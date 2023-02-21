BEML gains on signing MoU with DMRC

BEML rose 2.26% to Rs 1,435.75 after the company said it signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)-led special purpose vehicle (SPV) for supplying metro rolling stock for Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

The DMRC led SPV has been shortlisted for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

As a part of this MoU, BEML will be manufacturing and supplying metro rolling stock and DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting and facilitating of contractual obligations. The MoU will allow BEML to expand on a global level.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As on 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

The consolidated net profit declined 15.6% to Rs 66.30 crore on 11.7% fall in net sales to Rs 1,036.97 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

